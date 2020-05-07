From virtual choirs to family podcasts, Americans make the most of social distancing



Many people are finding different ways to stay productive while at home. From launching a zoom choir to producing a family podcast to dance battles in the street, here's how some Americans are finding meaning amid social distancing. More in www.nbcnews.com »