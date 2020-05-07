Half alive, half dead and very small: What makes viruses so hard to kill



Added: 07.05.2020 19:48 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



â€œThe fact that they are not alive means they donâ€™t have to play by the same rules that living things play by," one virologist said. More in www.nbcnews.com »