Shelley-Anne Bacsu was last seen walking down Highway 16 toward her home in Hinton, Alberta, Canada, on May 3, 1983. She had called her mother at 8 p.m. to let her know she was on her way and asked her to make her something to eat. But Shelley-Anne never made it home. Some of her clothing and a library book were later found alongside Highway 40 near the Athabasca River. The Hinton RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Historical Homicide K Division are investigating.