Trump says Biden "should respond" to sexual assault allegation
Added: 30.04.2020 23:49 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: www.military.com
President Trump Thursday said he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden should respond to a claim from a former staffer that he assaulted her in 1993 even as he cast doubt on the veracity of the allegation.
Tags:
Sex
,
President
advertising
