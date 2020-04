Nightly Kids Edition (April 28, 2020)



Added: 29.04.2020 3:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.southhaventribune.net



Dr. John Torres answers more of our viewers’ questions, Kristen Dahlgren explains what the supply chain is and why it’s being affected by the coronavirus, Gadi Schwartz shares some tips on how to have gym class at home and Lester Holt shows us how girls on both coasts are helping our healthcare workers. More in www.nbcnews.com » Kids, Girls Tags: Workers