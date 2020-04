I never thought I'd be the guy bingeing HGTV reruns. But quarantine changes you.



Added: 28.04.2020 23:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: hookedonhouses.net



This could be the social isolation talking, but while we’re stuck in our own homes maybe it’s not so crazy finding comfort watching other people optimistically create theirs. More in www.nbcnews.com »