Reversing course, House won't return to D.C. next week because of coronavirus threat



Source: www.politicspa.com



“We made a judgement that we will not come back next week,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a phone call with reporters. More in www.nbcnews.com »