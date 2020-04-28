'Extremely disappointing' and 'entirely predictable' â€” slowdowns and lockouts plague second round of PPP



Added: 28.04.2020 16:19 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.buzzfeed.com



Some of the nation's larger banks had more than 1 million applications for over $100 billion ready to go by 10:30 a.m., all backlog from the first round of applicants. More in www.nbcnews.com »