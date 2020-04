Sweden adopts different approach to battling coronavirus



The country has not ordered a shutdown of businesses and schools, and people are advised, not required, to avoid contact. So far, Sweden has seen more than 2,000 deaths, half of them in nursing homes. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Adobe