Heather Grogg and Danielle Tyler were last seen in Carroll County, Maryland on April 6, 2020. Authorities believe they are together and believe them to be in critical danger. Heather and Danielle both have ties to three men who were recently arrested in connection to the murder of a Maryland man on March 18. The Maryland State Police and FBI Pittsburgh are investigating.