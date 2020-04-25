Meghan Markle is losing her bitter war against the tabloids. Here's why.



Added: 25.04.2020 22:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.insideedition.com



The reasons why the tabloid papers are no longer as powerful â€” falling circulations and revenues â€” just mean they are all the more desperate for exclusives. More in www.nbcnews.com »