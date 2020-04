Ten years later, no answers in Bay Shore woman's mysterious disappearance



Jennifer Poole was last seen by her family in Central Islip, New York on April 28, 2010. A few days later, her sister went to her home in nearby Bay Shore, New York to check on her. The apartment was in disarray and there was blood splatter on the floor and walls. Jennifer’s purse and wallet were never found. Her bank account was not accessed. The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Police Tags: New York