Tony and Katherine Butterfield were found dead at their West Jordan, Utah home just outside Salt Lake City in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Albert Enoch Johnson. Johnson’s wife, Sina Johnson, was arrested for allegedly helping her husband escape. The West Jordan Police Department is investigating.