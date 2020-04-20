50 years later, Apollo 13â€™s enduring message of hope for Americans



Source: www.youtube.com



The Apollo 13 crew safely splashed down 50 years ago today thanks to ingenuity and determination. Belief in the possible got them home to Earth, NBC Newsâ€™ Harry Smith says â€” something that still works today. More in www.nbcnews.com »