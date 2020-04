Added: 18.04.2020 19:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Faith Hedgepeth was beaten to death with an empty liquor bottle in the early morning hours of September 7, 2012, at her off-campus apartment near Chapel Hill, North Carolina after returning from a nightclub. She was a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Native American tribe. Male DNA was found at the scene, but her killer has never been found. The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating.