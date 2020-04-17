'Welcome aboard, Bob:' Lone passenger on U.S. flight gets VIP treatment



"Hi Bob," the pilot said with a wave to the jet's sole passenger, who filmed the experience. "I'm just making a video," Bob Pitts said. "Talking to myself. Thereâ€™s nobody to talk to." More in www.nbcnews.com »