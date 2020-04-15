Counting the dead: National tolls are only an estimate, and that is a problem



Added: 15.04.2020 10:53 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: id.wikipedia.org



NBC News takes a look at how some of the worldâ€™s health authorities have tried, and often failed, to keep track of those who have died in the pandemic. More in www.nbcnews.com »