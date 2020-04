Clinical trials underway for potential coronavirus treatment



Doctors at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta are prescribing remdesivir to COVID-19 patients. The drug was originally approved for Ebola patients, but early results suggest it could be more effective in treating COVID-19. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Hospitals