Ohio authorities continue to search for man missing nearly a month



Added: 13.04.2020



Source: freegolftracker.com



Jacob “Jake” Hill was last seen by a neighbor outside of his home in Hopedale, Ohio, on March 20, 2020. His phone last pinged on March 19 just after he left his parents’ house three miles away. The family is offering a $6,000 award for information that leads to his location. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Ohio