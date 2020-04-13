GOP governor: Reopening the U.S. will be 'just as tough, if not tougher' than start of coronavirus outbreak

Added: 13.04.2020 13:33 | 15 views | 0 comments

â€œI think that sometimes we all think weâ€™re going to turn a switch and weâ€™ll get back to normal, and thatâ€™s just not going to happen," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.