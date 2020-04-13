Unapproved online lenders solicit borrowers for billions in small business loans



Added: 13.04.2020 12:03 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: pensieri-parole.com



Online lenders, or "fintechs," have flooded the small business loan market in recent years. Now some want a piece of the new SBA coronavirus loan program. More in www.nbcnews.com »