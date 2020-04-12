Fauci: Earlier social distancing measures 'obviously' would have saved more lives



Source: mashable.com



"We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken," Fauci said. "Sometimes, it's not. But ... it is what it is. We are where we are right now." More in www.nbcnews.com »