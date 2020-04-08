Passover during a plague reveals modern-day pharaohs and the tyranny of capitalism



Added: 08.04.2020 22:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Let this be the year we work to not only heal the world, but to demand we never let our modern-day pharaohs degrade and dehumanize us again. More in www.nbcnews.com »