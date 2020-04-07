Newborn dies after mom with COVID-19 goes into preterm labor



Source: www.nbcnewyork.com



"Had she not been COVID-19 positive ... likely she would have not gone into preterm labor and there would have been a different outcome," the coroner said. More in www.nbcnews.com »