Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day



Added: 07.04.2020



Source: littlevillagemag.com



More than 10,000 people have died in the U.S. of COVID-19. Track which states are getting hit the hardest and which direction the country's death rate is going. Updated daily. More in www.nbcnews.com »