Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean found after canoe accident, son still missing



Source: oohlo.com



McKean went missing late Thursday afternoon along with her son 8-year-old son, Gideon, after their canoe apparently capsized in Chesapeake Bay. More in www.nbcnews.com »