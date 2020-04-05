Fauci: 'We are struggling to get' the coronavirus outbreak 'under control'



Source: www.slideshare.net



"So just buckle down ... because we've got to get through this week that's coming up because it is going to be a bad week," Fauci said. More in www.nbcnews.com »