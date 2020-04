Added: 03.04.2020 0:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

Tiffany Smitherman Osborne was found dead under a mattress in Bessemer, Alabama, on April 1, 2020. She was last seen walking to Carson’s Convenience store in Midfield, Alabama, around 11 p.m. on February 17, 2020. Her cell phone and wallet were left at the house. She has a newborn and two young children. The Midfield Police Department and the Bessemer Police Department are investigating.