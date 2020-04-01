Nearly half-mile tunnel filled with over 4,000 pounds of drugs found near San Diego



Thirteen-hundred pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of meth, 17 pounds of heroin and 3,000 pounds of marijuana were found â€” a street value of about $29.6 million. More in www.nbcnews.com »