Saturday, 28 March 2020
Bob Dylan's epic 17-minute new song is about JFK — and maybe coronavirus?
Added: 27.03.2020 22:24 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: www.cbsnews.com
While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, there are worse things to contemplate while you’re stuck at home than what “Murder Most Foul” is all about.
Tags:
Murder
,
Bob Dylan
advertising
