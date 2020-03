Added: 27.03.2020 19:19 | 5 views | 0 comments

In an interview with Lester Holt, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he hopes the state doesn’t need 30,000 ventilators, but that he determined the need based “on the numbers and on the science.” Watch the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT (or check your NBC station).