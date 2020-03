Added: 14.03.2020 17:21 | 14 views | 0 comments

At the University of Southern California, students are opting in to a new kind of career: influencing. USC has a student-run club called Reach, where Gen Z can learn how to turn themselves into a brand and monetize that success, and a class, Influencer Relations, that teaches students the new rules of public relations and the influencer ecosystem.