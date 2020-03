Added: 10.03.2020 8:18 | 7 views | 0 comments

President Trump ignored reporters’ questions if he had been tested for the coronavirus after he flew on Air Force One with Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is self-quarantining after learning he was exposed to a patient with coronavirus. Vice President Pence said he did not know if the president had been tested, and said he himself had not been either.