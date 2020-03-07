A chicken parm dinner your family will love (yes, there's garlic bread, too)



Added: 07.03.2020 15:41 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: newyork.seriouseats.com



The star of this Sunday supper is chicken parmigiana â€” crispy and saucy, and downright delicious. Garlic bread, aka the world's perfect food, doesn't hurt either. More in www.nbcnews.com »