Added: 06.03.2020 23:45 | 12 views | 0 comments

Denise Pflum left her family’s home in Connersville, Indiana, on March 28, 1986, with the intention of retrieving the purse she had left at a party the night before. She never arrived at her destination. Her 1981 Buick Regal was found abandoned the next day alongside Tower Road, an area three miles from where the party was held. The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating.