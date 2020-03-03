ï»¿Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Death toll jumps to 22 as tornado rips through Nashville, central Tennessee
The carnage in Tennessee marked the most deadly tornado event in the United States since 23 people were killed in Lee County, Alabama, exactly one year ago, on March 3, 2019.
