Liverpool's unbeaten season ends in blowout fashion



Added: 29.02.2020 20:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vavel.com



Ismaila Sarr and Watford battered sorry Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to stop two key aims of the Redsâ€™ historic season. More in soccer.nbcsports.com »