Chinese superstar Sun Yang, loathed by swimming rivals, handed 8-year doping ban



Added: 28.02.2020 13:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: texassuperstar.com



Sun Yang, China’s controversial swimming superstar, was banned eight years in a doping case stemming from destroying a drug-test sample with a hammer in September 2018. More in olympics.nbcsports.com »