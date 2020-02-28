University of Michigan wrestler says he was booted off team for reporting abusive doctor



Former Michigan wrestler Tad Deluca alleges he was punished for reporting in a nine-page letter what he says the late Dr. Robert Anderson did to him repeatedly under the guise of a medical examinations. More in www.nbcnews.com »