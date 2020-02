Added: 24.02.2020 23:06 | 12 views | 0 comments

Graciela Garcia, 49, of Hermiston, Oregon, was last heard from on November 8, 2019, when she texted her son. Graciela, who also goes by Gracie and Chela, owns and operates Careyes Beauty Salon out of her home on Hurlburt Avenue. The Hermiston Police Department is investigating.