Head of America's only black telecom company wants to change the mobile landscape



Added: 24.02.2020



Source: www.blacknews.com



Freddie Figgers, the founder of Figgers Wireless, has patented a Wireless Inconductive Charger â€” which he says could change the cellphone industry. More in www.nbcnews.com »