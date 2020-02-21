Son of powerful Mexican drug lord extradited to U.S.

U.S. law enforcement has described RubÃ©n Oseguera-GonzÃ¡lez, AKA El Menchito, as a former second-in-command of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.