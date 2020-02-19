Some Americans are attempting the journey back home to Wuhan



Source: ccat.sas.upenn.edu



"I was married in Wuhan. I had a son in Wuhan. Wuhan is my home, and I will forever be tied to this city, so I need to be there,” Christopher Suzanne said. More in www.nbcnews.com »