A museum's narwhal tusk disappeared in the 1980s. The FBI wants your help to find it.

Added: 14.02.2020

In the late 1800s, famed explorer Robert Edwin Peary returned from an Arctic excursion with a unique souvenir: the long, sword-like tusk of a narwhal. Then it went missing.