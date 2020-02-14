'The Photograph' and 'triumph' of black love



Source: thatgrapejuice.net



“The story’s about expanding our notion of love, and showing that love between two dark-skinned black people, which we so rarely see,” Stanfield said. “It’s the triumph of that love.” More in www.nbcnews.com »