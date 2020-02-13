14th case of new coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.



Source: timesofsandiego.com



The patient in San Diego is a person who was evacuated from Wuhan, China, where nearly 60,000 people have been infected with what's now known as COVID-19. More in www.nbcnews.com »