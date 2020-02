Search continues for woman who vanished from Massachusetts home on Super Bowl Sunday



Abbie Flynn, 59, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was last heard from on Sunday, February 2, 2020, when she had a phone conversation with her son who was away at college. She had told him she was might go for a walk in the area of Farrington Avenue before her guests were supposed to arrive for a Super Bowl party. Abbie has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket. The Gloucester Police Department is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Police Tags: Women