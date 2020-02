Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate's racist comments



Added: 06.02.2020 16:56 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



“I am not racially motivated in any of this,” Harpootlian said. “I will not be silenced by those who use race as a shield from criticism. ... This is an effort to shield themselves by saying this is racist.” More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Lawmakers