Kornacki: 'There is now a chance' Sanders will overtake Buttigieg and win the Iowa caucuses

Added: 06.02.2020 7:18 | 4 views | 0 comments

Steve Kornacki reports on the "last minute twist" from the Iowa Caucuses, with 97% of precincts reporting, and how "there is now a chance that Bernie Sanders will overtake Pete Buttigieg and win the Iowa caucuses."