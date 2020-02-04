Alaska community still searching for woman who disappeared walking to doctor's appointment

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, 38, was last seen on security video on October 17, 2019, leaving her Homer, Alaska apartment heading to a 1 p.m. doctor’s appointment. She never made it. The Homer Police Department is investigating.